Edward S. Lampert Sells 86,015 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:ANGet Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $11,975,008.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares in the company, valued at $765,959,621.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:AN traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,298. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $140.52.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in AutoNation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 47.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

