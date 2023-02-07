Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 577 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,162,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,964,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,003,000 after buying an additional 44,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Cowen raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

XYL opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.83. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

