ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Shares Down 2.1%

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.28). Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 11,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.29).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection and Response, and Vendor Products.

