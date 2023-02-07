Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.92.
Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $162.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $167.51.
Institutional Trading of Eaton
About Eaton
Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton (ETN)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.