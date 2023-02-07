Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.92.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $162.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $167.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

