Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,954 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 7.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.88.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $242.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.26. The firm has a market cap of $129.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

