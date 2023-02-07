Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 1.0% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $100.11. 825,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,345. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.