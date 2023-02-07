Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 6,725 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE EW traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,999,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,433. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.99.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

