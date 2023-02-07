Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 6,725 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 3.7 %
NYSE EW traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,999,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,433. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.99.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
