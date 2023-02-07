Distil (LON:DIS) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Rating) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). 1,022,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,115,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Distil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.59 million and a PE ratio of 17.50.

Distil Company Profile



Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

