Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $75.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BERY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NYSE BERY opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $66.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

