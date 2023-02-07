Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.35 and last traded at $49.35. Approximately 20,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 35,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $294.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.48 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 143.27% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 112.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $191,228.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 208,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,817.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

