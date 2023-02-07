Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $102,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,766,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

NYSE DE traded down $3.84 on Tuesday, hitting $406.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $429.97 and its 200 day moving average is $390.45. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

