DeepOnion Hits 1-Day Volume of $757.55 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $853,394.56 and $757.55 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00242799 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00102018 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00059803 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00062371 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004355 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000400 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000200 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,891,992 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.