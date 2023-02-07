Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $100.37 million and approximately $789,637.98 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for $9.53 or 0.00041643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

