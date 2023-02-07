David W. Kemper Sells 1,036 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.02. 340,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,968. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.81 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

