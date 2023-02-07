Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Front Street Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 7.7% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Danaher by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $263.75 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

