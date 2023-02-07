Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,348. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $89,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

