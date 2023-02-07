Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.69.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Cytokinetics Price Performance
Cytokinetics stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.90.
Insider Activity at Cytokinetics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $89,000.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.