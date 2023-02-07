Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$3.25 price objective on Critical Elements Lithium and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Critical Elements Lithium Trading Up 1.7 %

CVE:CRE opened at C$2.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.36. Critical Elements Lithium has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.93. The stock has a market cap of C$622.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.73.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium ( CVE:CRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Critical Elements Lithium will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

