Cowen Trims Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Target Price to $195.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.73 on Friday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

