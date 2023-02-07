Cormark Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$29.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.38.

TSE LSPD opened at C$22.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.41. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of C$17.27 and a 52-week high of C$42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

