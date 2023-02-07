Contrasting Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Rating) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Chester Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Chester Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 19.57% 14.93% 0.97%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chester Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chester Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares $147.59 million 1.59 $28.88 million $2.47 8.85

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Chester Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chester Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Chester National Bank. It provides checking, savings, CDs, loans, current deposit rates, reorder checks and other financial services. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Chester, IL.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for Chester Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chester Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.