ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $28.67 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a market capitalization of $147.83 million and approximately $28.67 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.
About ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.
ConstitutionDAO Token Trading
