Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.0648 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $135.45 million and $50.14 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,897.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00433212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00097877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.61 or 0.00727644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.93 or 0.00580552 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00185956 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.06136326 USD and is down -7.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $19,432,790.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.