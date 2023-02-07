Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.19

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 4164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Condor Resources Trading Up 8.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$23.47 million and a P/E ratio of 17.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.62, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Condor Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes various projects, such as the Pucamayo, Chavin, Quriurqu, San Martin, Humaya, Huinac Punta, Andrea, Quilisane, Cobreorco, and Cantagallo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.