Concordium (CCD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $69.27 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $69.27 million and approximately $785,787.37 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

