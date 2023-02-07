Compound Price Hits $52.26 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $52.26 or 0.00229016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $379.80 million and $25.28 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00100708 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00061404 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00063030 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004449 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000385 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.82992774 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $34,752,515.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

