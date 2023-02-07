CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells $989,514.24 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 158,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $989,514.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,353,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,175.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CompoSecure Price Performance
NASDAQ:CMPO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.18. 95,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,397. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMPO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CompoSecure
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.
Featured Articles
