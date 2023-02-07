CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells $122,623.60 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 19,778 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $122,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,119.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

CompoSecure stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.18. 95,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,397. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $471.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,542,140,000. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,039,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 135,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 566,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CompoSecure

Several research firms have issued reports on CMPO. BTIG Research began coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.