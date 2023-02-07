Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 40,779 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 3.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $1,394,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 115.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 16.3% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $135.21. 1,099,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,072,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.58 and its 200-day moving average is $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

