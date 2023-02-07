Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.37. 1,972,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,908,607. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.