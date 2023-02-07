CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

CNA Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CNA opened at $42.62 on Friday. CNA Financial has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in CNA Financial by 407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in CNA Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 118,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 62,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.

