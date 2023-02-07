Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Sells $6,735,928.86 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 342,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $6,735,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,931,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,598,952.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $3,439,966.59.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.32. 223,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,629. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,509,000 after purchasing an additional 204,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 15.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,086,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,198,000 after purchasing an additional 540,858 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,638,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,223,000 after purchasing an additional 824,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,045,000 after purchasing an additional 178,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

