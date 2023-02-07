Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.89. 1,492,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,106,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

CCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $602.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 300,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,401,580 shares in the company, valued at $69,694,101.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

