Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

CLAR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

Clarus Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Clarus has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $367.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 784.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Clarus by 112.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

