Civic (CVC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.37 Million

Civic (CVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Civic has a market capitalization of $117.83 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00447285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.32 or 0.29628961 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00425847 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

