Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $110.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRUS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.36.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $102.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 93,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

