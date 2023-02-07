Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $110.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRUS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.36.
Cirrus Logic Price Performance
NASDAQ CRUS opened at $102.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 93,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.