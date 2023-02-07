CIBC Trims Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Target Price to C$10.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.81.

Shares of TSE SSL traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.26. 348,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,568. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.29 and a twelve month high of C$11.61.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1398036 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total value of C$598,523.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$534,823.56. In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,970.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,252,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,426,397.45. Also, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total transaction of C$598,523.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,364 shares in the company, valued at C$534,823.56.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

