CIBC Lowers Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$27.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.18.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:GOOS opened at C$28.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.95. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$20.01 and a 12-month high of C$43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canada Goose

Canada Goose Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Blackford sold 1,168 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.75, for a total transaction of C$27,745.72.

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.