CIBC Increases Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$5.70

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.63.

Shares of CVE:EQX traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$130,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,762.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,653 shares of company stock valued at $192,012.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

