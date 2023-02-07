CIBC Increases Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CSFB boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.65.

Centerra Gold stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.81. 374,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,139. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$233.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Parrett purchased 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$196,826.70. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D'orazio sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total value of C$35,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$45,836.25.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

