Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.48. 1,249,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $685.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

