Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Chico’s FAS Price Performance
Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.48. 1,249,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $685.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS
In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.