Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 37.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Chegg updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Chegg Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.03. 4,590,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42. Chegg has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $37.64.

Get Chegg alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chegg

In other news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chegg by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Chegg by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.