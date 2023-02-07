Chain (XCN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.03 Million

Chain (XCN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, Chain has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Chain has a total market cap of $238.71 million and approximately $14.03 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

