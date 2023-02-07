Chain 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.46 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Chain has a total market cap of $237.77 million and $7.46 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chain has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chain Token Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

