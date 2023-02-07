CEEK VR Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $101.97 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00047076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002282 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018759 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00223724 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12754346 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $14,566,220.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

