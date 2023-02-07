Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.16

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.16 and last traded at $50.94, with a volume of 10141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10. The company has a market cap of $701.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 204.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 298,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 200,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after buying an additional 97,167 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,510,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

