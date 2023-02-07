Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CWST stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.47. 255,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78.

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at $947,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,634,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,670,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after buying an additional 414,539 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,086,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,272,000 after buying an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

