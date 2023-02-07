Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $92.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.64.

CAH opened at $77.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.63. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

