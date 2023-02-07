Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 133,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.7% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $9,389,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $303.53. 5,588,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,397,000. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.81.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.