Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 3.1% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.91. 26,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,218. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $256.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

