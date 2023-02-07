BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder Corp Comcast Sells 1,685,689 Shares

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Comcast also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

On Friday, February 3rd, Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $3,891,165.75.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48.

On Monday, January 30th, Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79.

BuzzFeed Trading Up 2.8 %

BZFD traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.20. 27,253,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,520,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $298.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $103.73 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BuzzFeed, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZFD. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth $31,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the third quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth $79,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BZFD shares. Cowen downgraded shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.